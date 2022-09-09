Motorola unveils Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP camera

Last month, Motorola after a slight delay, unveiled X30 Pro, the world's first smartphone with a 200MP camera. Now, the Lenovo-owned company has finally introduced the global variant under a different name 30 Edge Ultra.

On the front, the new Motorola premium phone sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) OLED screen with a 53-degree curved Endless Edge display design. It supports HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, offers peak brightness up to 1250 nits, and 1500Hz instant touch sampling rate. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield and it also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and features dual-SIM slots.

Inside, it comes 4nm class 3.2GHz Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core CPU with Adreno 730 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 12 with MyUI 4.0, and a 4610mAh battery with 125W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging.



Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Credit: Motorola UK



As you could have guessed already by reading the headline, the USP of the new Motorola phone is its photography hardware. It boasts a triple-camera with a whopping main 1/1.22-inch 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor (f/1.95, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 50MP ultra-wide 117-degree ultra-wide camera ( 2.5cm macro, f/2.2) and 12MP telephoto camera (with Sony IMX663 sensor, f/1.6, support 2X optical zoom) with LED flash on the back. It promises crisp and detailed photos in light conditions and also can record high resolution 8K video at 30fps (frames per second), and 4K HDR+ videos as well

On the front, it features 60MP (Ov60a sensor) and is capable of capturing good quality selfies in any environment. It costs £749.99 (approx. Rs 69,154) in the UK and the company has confirmed to bring the new Motorola 30 Edge Ultra to India next week on September 13.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs competition

The new phone will be competing with the premium phones such as the OnePlus 10T, Apple iPhone 13(review), and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (review) series among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.