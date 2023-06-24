New health features set come to iPhones, Watches, iPads

From new Journal to screen distance to reduce myopia in kids and mental wellness monitoring, Apple has lined up an array of new health features to iPhone, Watch and iPad, to help owners lead a healthy life not just for themselves but also loved ones too.

The company has given a preview of them and here's what you can expect in the next major OS updates coming this fall, around September 2023:

Vision Health

Recent studies have revealed that near-sightedness has become a serious health concern around the world. Currently, 30 percent of the population is suffering from Myopia, and is expected to grow to 50 per cent (around five billion) people by 2050.

There are a couple of solutions, one is to spend more time outdoors, get sunlight and maintain a certain distance between the eyes and the screen of the phone or the tablet.

Now, for the first time, Apple is bringing Vision Health to reduce the risk of Myopia among children. This feature will help track children with Apple Watch. Based on the data from the ambient sensor on children's Apple Watch, parents can know how much time their wards spending time in the sunlight and if it is less they reduce children's screen time on mobiles or tablets and make them play outdoors. Experts suggest, kids should spend at least 80 to 120 minutes (two hours) outdoors to get Vitamin D, which is very important for eyesight health.



Screen Distance feature on iPad. Credit: Apple



Screen Distance

Making good use of the TruDepth front cameras of iPhones and iPads, Apple is bringing the Screen Distance feature. The new Screen Distance feature will encourage users to move their device farther away after holding it closer than 12 inches for an extended period of time.

Mental wellness

With the new iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, and the Mindfulness app in watchOS 10, Apple is bringing an engaging and intuitive way for users to reflect on their state of mind using the Health app.

Apple devices will be able to scroll through engaging, multidimensional shapes and choose how they are feeling in a range from Very Pleasant to Very Unpleasant. Then, they can select associations that are having the biggest impact on their feelings, like Travel or Family, and describe their feelings, such as Grateful or Worried.

And, in the Health app, he/she can identify what might be contributing to their state of mind — whether it’s associations or lifestyle factors, such as sleep or exercise — and can use these insights to better manage their overall health.



New Health feature for people to log their feeling on their device. Credit: Apple



Add to that, Apple is bringing an all-new Journal app in iOS 17 update for iPhone users.

It has a huge potential to help people balance their work-and-personal life better. It offers users to reflect and practice gratitude through journaling.

The app makes good use of on-device machine learning, and deliver personalised suggestions to motivate users to express their feeling with the journal entry. It is said that the suggestions are intelligently curated from recent activity, including photos, people, places, workouts, and more, making it easy to start a journal entry, and it offers scheduled notifications, to remind users to make entries and develop a habit.



Health App for iPad. Credit: Apple



Health app for iPad

After a long wait, Apple is finally bringing the Health app to the iPads. Compared to the compact screen of the iPhone, the Health app is optimized for iPad's large screen to show more rich details at a glance.

The Health App on iPad offer favourites, summaries, trends, and detailed interactive charts offering simple-to-understand statistics about the user's body health such as heart rate, respiratory rate, sleeping pattern, movements, cycle tracking (for women), medication reminder, and more. Also, users can even split the screen view to work on another app simultaneously.



Health App for iPad. Credit: Apple



Also, users can share their medical and health metric data with loved ones or caretakers so that they can know their health.

Like all Apple properties, the Health app is built with user privacy security at the core. It is fully secured on devices and iCloud too, which links health data to multiple products with the same Apple ID.

Improved Medication reminder feature

The new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 will improve the Medication reminder app. It will offer the option to receive follow-up reminders if they haven’t logged into taking a scheduled medication. Also, device owners can make reminders as critical alerts, which allows them to come through even if a device is muted or has Focus enabled.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech