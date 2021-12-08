Notepad app with dark mode arrives for Windows 11 Insiders

Tech giant Microsoft has started rolling out a new redesigned version of the classic Notepad to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The design language of Windows 11, includes things like the Mica transparency effect, new iconography and most importantly, the new app supports dark mode, XDA Developers.

The new Notepad app is rolling out now for Insiders in the Dev Channel on the latest Windows 11 preview build, 22509.

Those who are running the test version of the OS and don't see it, should check for an update in the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft also added a multi-step undo, which replaces the old version's undo system that only allowed users to go back one step.

Windows 11 will allow users of Chrome, Firefox and other browsers to set a default browser with a single button.

Reports surfaced in August that Microsoft's upcoming release of Windows 11 will make it harder to switch default browsers.

In a statement, Microsoft said, "In the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509 released on to the Dev Channel, we streamlined the ability for a Windows Insider to set the 'default browser' to apps that register for HTTP:, HTTPS:, .HTM and .HTML."

The tech giant is also displaying new prompts to Windows 10 and Windows 11 users, discouraging them from installing Google's browser Chrome and installing its own Edge browser instead.

Check out the latest videos from DH: