OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India by March-end, CEO confirms

Owing to the shortage of chipset supply, the OnePlus 9T series was skipped in the second half of 2021, but the company ensured to bring the new generation OnePlus 10 Pro quite early in 2022.

However, the premium phone was limited to China. Now, the company is tipped to bring the OnePlus 10 Pro to global markets including India later this month.

"Following the incredible sales achievements of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China, I’m happy to announce the device will launch in North America, India, and Europe by the end of March 2022. If you’re in Barcelona, you can be among the first to go hands-on with the OnePlus 10 Pro at MWC (Mobile World Congress) from today to March 3, 2022," said Pete Lau, founder & CEO, OnePlus.

OnePlus 10 Pro is said to come with OxygenOS with less bloatware compared to the ColorOS. It should be noted that the company merged OnePlus and Oppo software teams last year to offer a unified software experience on both the branded phones.

But, the strong opposition from OnePlus community members has forced the company to have separate teams going ahead. But, both ColorOS and OxygenOS will have same unified code.

"While OxygenOS and ColorOS will continue to be developed on the same codebase – to allow for faster updates and better build quality – OxygenOS and ColorOS will remain independent brand properties. This new course was taken in accordance with feedback from our Community – we understand users of OxygenOS and ColorOS want each operating system to remain separate from each other with their own distinct properties," Lau added.

Also, Oppo's patented 150W SUPERVOOC charging tech will be coming to OnePlus phones in the second quarter (April-June). It is capable of charging a 4,500 mAh battery from 1-50% capacity in just five minutes.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus 10 Pro features sports a 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED (LTPO 2.0) with support for adaptive 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate and promise to deliver peak brightness up to 1300 nits. The display also comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the device supports dual SIM slots.

On the back, it features a uniquely crafted camera module with three sensors and an LED flash. It also comes with a Type-C USB port, stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, dual microphones, and an additional noise-canceling microphone.

Inside, it is powered by 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful silicon to date. It is backed by 8GB/12GB RAM LPDDR5 with 128/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 OS (in China/ OxygenOS 12 in India and global market) and a 5,000mAh battery with an 80W fast charging.

As far as the photography is concerned, it comes with a triple camera module with a second-generation Hasselblad system— main 48MP (1/1.43-inch Sony IMX789 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation)+ 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide (1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor) + 8MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4 aperture, OIS 3.3x optical zoom) with LED flash. On the front, it houses 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) snapper for selfies.

Must read | Everything you need to know about OnePlus 10 Pro

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.