OnePlus 8, 8 Pro launch gets delayed in India

The much-awaited OnePlus 8 series phones, which were slated to go on sale in India this May-end has been postponed indefinitely.

"Although we were looking to have 29th May as our open sales date for the OnePlus 8 Series 5G, due to unforeseen circumstances, our production was temporarily halted last week and has altered our sales plan. Because of this, we had to reschedule our date for open sales in India," the company said on the official blog.

It can be noted that OnePlus' sister brand Oppo has an industrial plan in Greater Noida and the latter also assembles the OnePlus phones. But, last week, 11 employees of the company's factory were tested COVID-19 positive last week and it was suspended until further notice.

This is probably why OnePlus has postponed OnePlus 8 open sale to a later date. However, the company is hosting a flash sale via online and offline channels for the OnePlus 8 5G with limited phone units at 12:00 PM on May 29.

OnePlus 8 series: All you need to know

OnePlus 8 comes in two variants-- OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Both the models flaunt similar exterior looks and feature pretty much the same specifications but differ in a few aspects.

The standard OnePlus 8 model sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) display with the pixel density of 402 ppi (pixels per inch), up to 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+(3168x1440p) with up 120Hz refresh rate 19.8:9 aspect ratio, the brightness of 1300nits and 513 ppi.

Both support HDR10+, which will allow phone users to enjoy high-quality multimedia content from on-demand streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar, among others

They flaunt a fluid AMOLED screen with the Always-On Display feature. Also, come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor just an inch above the display base and is protected by Corning's 3D Gorilla Glass.

The new phones (as seen in the cover picture above) feature strong metal chassis with a glass cover to offer premium hand-feel.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also boasts an IP68 rating, meaning, the devices will be able to survive underwater for close to 1.5 meters (around five feet) for up to 30 minutes. However, OnePlus 8 lacks it.

Under-the-hood, they ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset, Android 10-based OxygenOS, 6GB(OnePlus 8 only)/8GB/12GB RAM LPDDR4/5 (Pro only), a 128GB/256GB storage (UFS3.0), 16MP selfie camera (with f/2.45 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor, EIS) and 4,510 mAh (8 Pro)/4,300mAh (OnePlus 8) battery with Type-C 30W Warp charger.

The OnePlus 8 Pro version supports OnePlus proprietary Warp Charge 30 wireless charging, meaning the device power up from zero to 50-percent in just 25 minutes.

In terms of photography hardware, OnePlus 8 Pro boasts feature-rich quad-camera module-- 48MP main (with Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.78 aperture, LED Flash, 0.8μm pixel size, OIS + EIS Hybrid stabilization, Dual Native ISO) + 48MP (with Sony IMX586 sensor with 119.7-degree ultra-wide lens and f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP telephoto sensor (with f/2.44 aperture, 3x hybrid zoom and 30x Digital Zoom, OIS) + 5MP color filter camera (with f/2.4 aperture) and support 4K video at 60 fps, 720p slow motion at 480fps and 1080p slow motion at 240fps.

On the other hand, the generic OnePlus 8 is said to feature a triple-camera module--48MP rear camera (with Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, OIS + EIS Hybrid stabilization) + 16MP (with 116-degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP for macro camera (with f/2.4 aperture) with 4K video at 60 fps, 720p slow motion at 480fps, 1080p slow motion at 240fps recording.



OnePlus 8 India launch delayed (Picture credit: OnePlus India)



Other stipulated specifications include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax/ 2X2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band)/GLONASS, USB Type-C (& audio), Dual Stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus 8 Pro comes with extra features such as NFC (Near Field Communication), Audio 3D, Audio Zoom and OZO Audio.

As far as the price is concerned, the generic OnePlus 8 comes in three variants-- 6GB RAM +128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 12GB RAM +256GB storage-- for Rs 41,999, Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively.

Whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 54,999 and Rs Rs 59,999, respectively.

