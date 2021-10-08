OnePlus 9RT coming soon, hints CEO Pete Lau

After months of speculations, OnePlus is all set to pull wraps off the premium mid-range phone OnePlus 9 RT.

CEO, Pete Lau in a cryptic message on Weibo, a Chinese equivalent of Twitter, has shown off a photo, understood to be taken with OnePlus 9RT, and said it will be revealed soon.

It is widely reported that OnePlus will be unveiling OnePlus 9RT in October exclusively in India and China. Also, the company has already confirmed that there won't be any flagship T series launch later in 2021.

For the past few years, it had become a practice of OnePlus to launch the 'T' flagship phone in the second half of the year. This time, the company has decided to skip the OnePlus 9 Pro successor's launch and instead bring the OnePlus 10 series early, most probably within the first quarter of 2022. Also, it will come with Android 12-based ColorOS.

Last month, the company announced OnePlus engineers will join sister brand Oppo's team to co-develop future ColorOS software.

Coming back to the OnePlus 9RT, it will have significant updates over the OnePlus 9R. The new phone is expected to come with a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz display rate, Android-based ColorOS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core chipset, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP main camera backed by an ultra-wide-angle lens, telephoto lens, and macro sensor, a 5,000mAh battery with a fast charger.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.