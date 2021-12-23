OnePlus to bring new line of smart TV series in India soon

Earlier in the year, OnePlus launched affordable Y-series smart TVs in India and now, the company is reportedly planning to bring two more models in early 2022.

OnePlus is expected to introduce new Android-powered smart TVs in two sizes-- 32-inch and 43-inch - soon in India, said renowned tipster on Twitter, Mukul Sharma, citing insider source.

Over the years, OnePlus has gained a lot of ground in the premium phone segment (over Rs 35,000) and offers stiff competition to established players such as Samsung and Apple.

Also, it should be noted that in the first quarter of 2021, OnePlus managed to enter the top five list among Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, and Sony for the first time since its foray into a smart TV in late 2019.

OnePlus Y-series, which was launched earlier in the year, the price starts at Rs 23,999. It is available for less on several e-commerce platforms.

It comes in three sizes-- TV 43Y1 (43-inch with 1920 x 1080p), TV 40Y1 (40-inch with 1920 x 1080p) and TV 32Y1 (32-inch with 1366 x 768p).

Except for the screen sizes, most of the features are said to be the same on all models. They support DCI-P3 93% colour gamut, anti-aliasing, noise reduction, dynamic contrast, colour space mapping.

They run Android TV 9.0 out-of-the-box and are powered by a Gamma picture enhancing engine, and house a two-speaker ( type: 2.0 CH) configuration with 20W output and are tuned by Dolby Audio system.

Furthermore, The OnePlus Y-series TVs feature built-in Chromecast and support Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa digital assistant. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4GHz, HDMI (HDMI1 support ARC x 2 ports ), USB (x 2 ports), and one port each of optical and ethernet.

