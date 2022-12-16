OnePlus to bring new mechanical keyboard in early 2023

It's been barely a week since OnePlus introduced the X 27, and E 24 series computer monitors in India and now, it is also bringing another accessory soon.

OnePlus India has teased to launch of a new Keyboard and is confirmed to launch in early 2023. On the dedicated web page, the company has revealed that it will be taking customer feedback on the design of the mechanical keyboard.

"Based on your feedback (through different surveys and an OEF), we want to elevate the mechanical keyboard experience and deliver a wonderful product that can be just right for you!," said the OnePlus community manager.

OnePlus has some key pointers, that it likes to focus on to deliver a better typing experience. The new keyboard will have a double gasket mount design, which promises a tangible texture feel on the keys and also offer a better gaming experience.



OnePlus Keyboard's design teaser. Credit: OnePlus



And, with CNC aluminum manufacturing, the company says the OnePlus keyboard will be able to offer the best hand feeling while providing weight and durability for long-term usage and stability.

Also, it said the keyboard will support all the customisable keyboard features we see in a mechanical keyboard, such as hot-swappable switches and open-source firmware. Also, it will support all major computer OS platforms such as Windows, macOS, and Linux.

If things go as planned, the OnePlus Keyboard will be unveiled in February, and mass production will start in the following month at the partner Keychron's facility.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.