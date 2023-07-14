OnePlus to showcase premium foldable phone in August

OnePlus earlier in the year during the Cloud 11 event in New Delhi gave a sneak peek at the company’s first-ever foldable phone and even hinted it will be unveiled in Q3.

Now, reports are coming that OnePlus has planned a big event in late August in New York City.

Renowned tipster Max Jambor has claimed that the OnePlus foldable phone will be launched on August 29.

OnePlus device expected to be called as OnePlus Open will feature a premium metal hinge. And the design will be similar to how Galaxy Z Fold series and Oppo N Fold series, and not like the clamp shell-inspired Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola Razr 40 series.

On the outside, it will sport a big 6.3-inch screen, and inside, the company is said to have incorporated an even larger 7.8-inch foldable display.

Inside, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor backed by at least 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (if not more), and a 4,800mAH battery.

And, the new device will run on Android 13-based special OxygenOS Fold optimised for foldable phones.

OnePlus, earlier in the month unveiled three new devices Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 along with Nord 2r earbuds.

