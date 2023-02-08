OnePlus unveils new flagship OnePlus 11, 11R series phones with Buds Pro 2

As advertised, OnePlus on Tuesday (February 7) unveiled the new premium smartphone OnePlus 11 along with OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 during Cloud 11 global product launch event in New Delhi.

The top-end OnePlus 11 is the same as the one launched in China last month. Except that it runs OxygenOS instead of ColorOS. The rest of the aspects such as design, and internal hardware remain the same.

The new OnePlus 11 sports a big circular camera module with Hasselblad-tuned triple-camera sensors and an LED flash on the back. The rest of the body has minimalistic design with just the OnePlus logo in the middle. It comes in two colours eternal green and titan black, and both look good.

Another notable aspect is that the alert slider which was ditched in the OnePlus 10 (& 10T review) series has made a comeback in the successor.

On the front, it flaunts a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3216 x 1440p) 2.75D flexible curved LPTO (v3.0)AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield. It supports variable refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz), HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision and can offer peak brightness of up to 1300 nits.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots, a type-C port, and stereo speakers.

Under the hood, OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with Adreno 740 GPU, 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB/512GB storage (UFS 4.0), and comes integrated with 5G modem and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charger.

The company has confirmed to offer four years of Android OS updates and another year of security software support.

It boasts Hasselblad system-based triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 32MP RGBW telephoto lens (with 2x optical zoom, Sony IMX709 sensor) with LED flash on the back.

On the front, it houses 16MP(f/2.4) with full HD video recording capability.

OnePlus 11 will be available in two configurations— 8GB RAM +128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage— for Rs 56,999 and Rs 61,999, respectively. It can pre-order on OnePlus e-commerce, official experience store, and Amazon from February 7 onwards and be available for sale on February 14.

On the other hand, OnePlus 11R is kind of a refined version of the OnePlus 10T with the better camera hardware.

It features a 6.74-inch full HD+(2772×1240p) AMOLED display (with adaptive refresh rate 40Hz-120Hz) AMOLED display with up to 1450 nits peak brightness, supports in-display fingerprint sensor and dual SIM option.



OnePlus 11R Galactic Silver model. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Inside, it houses a 4nm class Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with Adreno 730 GPU,8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 13 with OxygenOS 13, triple camera module— main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera (with Omnivision OV08D10 sensor, f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (with Omnivision OV02B10 sensor, f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, a 16MP camera (f/2.4) on the front, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

It also comes in two configurations— 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage— for Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. It will be available in two colours— galactic silver and sonic black. It can be pre-order on OnePlus e-commerce, official experience store, and Amazon from February 21 and be available for sale on February 28.

Besides the OnePlus 11 and 11R, the company also unveiled the new Buds Pro 2 series.



OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It features a compact and ergonomic design language of the predecessor but comes with improved internal hardware. It features MelodyBoost Dual Drivers-- an 11mm woofer for booming bass and a 6mm tweeter for crisp vocals. It can deliver improved depth up to 48db and support an ultra-wide frequency range of up to 4,000Hz.

It boasts Soundscape, the customised EQ tuned by Oscar-winner soundtrack composer Hans Zimmer. With this, users can enjoy a wide range of sound delivery options— from the full orchestral sound of a classical symphony or the multi-layered reverberations of an action film. Also, it features four equalizers developed with Dynaudio including three customized EQs – Bold, Serenade and Bass – so that every song can be heard how it should.

It supports Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Hi-Res audio, 54ms low latency (comes in handy during gaming), and fast pairing with Android devices. And, with a full charge, it can last for 39 hours. It also supports fast charging and with 10 minutes of charging, it can deliver 10 hours of listening time.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will go on sale on 14 February for Rs 11,999. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R will only be available in India for Rs 9,999.

