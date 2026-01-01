Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Male tiger rescued in Karnataka; search continues for tigress, 4 cubs

A 7-year-old male tiger was safely captured near Anemadu lake, near Veeranapura, and has been released into the tiger core area, according to Forest department officials.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 21:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 21:52 IST
Karnataka Newstiger

Follow us on :

Follow Us