OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition finally arrives in India

Its been more than two months since the OnePlus unveiled the company's first-ever OnePlus Watch along with the special Cobalt Edition. The former has been available in India for quite some time for Rs 16,999.

Now, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is finally released for Rs 19,999. As part of the launch offer, the company is offering Rs 1000 off with HDFC Bank Credit cards and there is also three months No Cost EMI plans are available.

Also, customers can avail 5 per cent cashback on select American Express cards.

As the name suggests, the watch's enclosure is made of Cobalt alloy, which is said to be hypoallergenic material. Also, it is touted to be twice as strong and more corrosion resistant than the stainless steel cases we in premium watches.

The rest of the features are the same as the standard OnePlus Watch. It sports a bright 1.39-inch AMOLED 2.5D curved display with up to 326 ppi (pixels per inch) and comes with the IP68 and 5ATM rating, meaning the wearable can sustain underwater pressure close to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for up to 30 minutes. Also, the screen is protected by Sapphire Glass on top.



OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition. Credit: OnePlus India



It runs Real-Time Operating System with 1GB RAM, 4GB storage, and it allows users to control OnePlus connected devices including smart TVs. Also, Users can view notifications and calls. The new OnePlus Watch comes with a Blood Oxygen (SpO2) monitor, heart rate sensor, and track 110 workouts, which offer breathing exercises and come with a stress level monitor.

Another notable aspect of the OnePlus Watch is that users can control OnePlus smart TVs such as changing channels, adjust volume and if it senses the owner is asleep on the couch for more than 30 minutes, it automatically switches off the TV.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Watch can automatically turn the volume down if the user gets a phone call.

