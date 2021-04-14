OnePlus Watch launched in India

OnePlus Watch made its global debut last month on March 23 and now, it is finally coming to India.

OnePlus Watch features the classical circular dial with a minimalistic design. It sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen (454×454p resolution, 326 pixels per inch) comes in a 46mm stainless steel case enclosure with 2.5D curved glass on the top of the display. It has a radiant glossy CD pattern on the display bezel to offer a premium finish. It features scratch-resistant sapphire glass.

There is a special model-- OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition and comes with a cobalt alloy frame instead of stainless steel.

Also, they come with a 5ATM and IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning OnePlus Watch can withstand the pressure of a water column of 50 meters.



OnePlus Watch. Credit: OnePlus India



It can track more than 110 activities and also assess personal performance with metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring, and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers.

[SWOLF-- It is a combination of stroke count and time taken in the water and is used as a measure of the swimming efficiency]

OnePlus Watch comes with a built-in GPS, offers blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders, all easily accessible on the OnePlus Health app. OnePlus Watch features ST32 + Apollo 3 + Cypress processor with 4GB storage. It supports only Android phones ( v6.0 or newer version)

It features a 402mAh cell and promises to offer close to two weeks of battery life under normal usage. Also, like the phone, they too support fast charging. Just five minutes of charging is enough to keep the watch running for a whole and 20 minutes is enough to offer one week's battery life.

OnePlus Watch is available at a special launch price of Rs 14,999 (MRP: Rs 16,999) in two colours-- Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver. The company will offer an additional instant discount of Rs 2000 on the OnePlus Watch using SBI Card – credit cards and EMI transactions till 30 April 2021.

The OnePlus Watch will be available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner outlets starting 22 April, 12:00 pm onwards. Patrons of Red Cable Club get early access to the special flash sale on the OnePlus Store app and website on April 21, 9:00 am onwards.

