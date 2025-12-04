Menu
uttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urges BJP workers to ensure 100% participation in SIR exercise

According to an official statement, Adityanath instructed party workers to help voters to submit the SIR enumeration form.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 02:10 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 02:10 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsYogi Adityanath

