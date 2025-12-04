<p>Lucknow/Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged BJP office-bearers and workers to ensure full participation in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, stressing that no eligible voter should be left out.</p>.<p>Reviewing progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign during a meeting with BJP leaders in Gorakhpur, councillors, former councillors and ward-level election contestants at the Annexe Auditorium in Gorakhpur, the chief minister directed that a fully accurate voter list must be prepared.</p>.<p>According to an official statement, Adityanath instructed party workers to help voters to submit the SIR enumeration form.</p>.The human cost of SIR must not be overlooked.<p>He asked the BJP workers to go door to door to get the SIR enumeration forms filled, and instructed that a 10-member team comprising each booth president, booth committee members and senior workers be constituted for the task.</p>.<p>Adityanath said special camps should be organised at every booth from December 5 to 10 to ensure that every eligible voter's documents are submitted.</p>.<p>He also directed that a separate group of BJP women workers be formed to assist female voters through door-to-door outreach. </p>