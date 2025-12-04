<p>New Delhi: Common Indian families are facing immense difficulties due to exploitation by insurance companies and private hospitals, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said in Parliament on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Chadha posted a video of his speech on microblogging site X.</p>.<p>"Today, in Parliament, that pain every common Indian family has suffered -- exploitation by insurance companies and private hospitals -- was spoken about. Sometimes cashless treatment is denied, sometimes claims are rejected, and sometimes a patient has to chase the insurance company for months for reimbursement. This is exploitation," he said in the post in Hindi.</p>.<p>Health insurance should not be a gamble, it must be a guarantee, his post added. </p>