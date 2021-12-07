Oppo Band Style review: Value-for-money fitness tracker

With the emergence of every new Covid-19 variant, there is a chance of lockdown and stricter enforcement of social distance protocol around the country. So, some companies are still undecided to start full-fledged work from the office and are offering more time to the employees to continue to work from home.

It's been already more than a year and a half since lockdowns become the norm and most of the people though adapted rather well to work efficiently from home, the fitness regime has taken a back seat. Most of them I know and even me have gained considerable weight. It is advisable to get back in shape or else, we face the risk of getting passive lifestyle-induced diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, osteoporosis, and obesity, among others.

There are several fitness bands and smartwatches in the market that can help us develop discipline and track our progress. Among them, Oppo is offering affordable Band Style wearable for Rs 2,799.

I spent quite a bit of time with it and here are my thoughts on the Oppo Band Style.

Design and build quality

It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED-based 24bit color touch screen with a 2.5D display design, 100% P3 colour gamut and on top, it features 2.5D scratch-resistant glass shield. This helps the device survive scratches during day-to-day activities.

Also, it comes with a 5 ATM water-resistant rating, meaning the device can sustain water pressure up to 50 meters in depth. I couldn't go for the swim to test this aspect but did get caught in the rain and I am happy to note, it is working fine.



Oppo Band Style with the charger module. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In the belly, it features a two-pin charging point and also houses biometric sensors to track heartbeat and SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation level).

The charging panel that comes with the retail package is very sturdy. The module comfortably docks and detaches without any fuss.

User-interface and performance

Setting up the Band Style was really easy. I just had to install the Oppo HeyTap Health app and follow the procedure on the screen. It barely takes a few minutes to pair the wearable with the companion phone and start using it.



Oppo Band Style pairing process. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The display is very sensitive to touch and responds quickly to swipe gestures. During the entire review period, I did not face any issue navigating through the fitness band. Also, the brightness was good enough to read notifications and time outdoors under direct sunlight.

The company is offering more than 40 watch faces for Band Style and users can match their outfits with them.



Oppo Band Style. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The Band Style features a tri-axis accelerometer, which helps in tracking activities more accurately. It can monitor 12 workout activities such as Badminton, Elliptical machine, Fat loss running, Free training, Indoor Cycling, Indoor running, Outdoor running, Outdoor cycling, Outdoor walking, Rowing machine, Swimming, and Weight training.



Oppo Band Style. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



To check for burned calories and other fitness metrics, you can check on the mobile app. Also, the idle alert function does its job perfectly to make us stand and take a stroll at least once an hour.

The SpO2 tracker works fine for its asking price. I compared with some of the top branded models and there was a minor difference in terms of blood-oxygen-level readings.



Oppo HeyTap Health app. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



But, I still suggest users rely only on upon certified standalone medical devices for SpO2 reading, as they are more accurate.

As far as the heart rate monitoring feature is concerned, it does a fine job. Yes, I did compare with a couple of rival brands one budget and another premium costing more than Rs 30,000. The reading difference was negligible.



Oppo HeyTap Health app. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It also tracks sleep pretty well and we can see the statistics such as deep and light sleep details on the app.

Furthermore, Oppo Band Style can be used to control volume or change music tracks on the handset. Also, users can make good use of the Find my Phone feature to ring the misplaced companion phone and find it. There is an option to control the camera shutter button too. This will come in handy to get a group photo on the phone.

As far as the battery life is concerned, it houses a 100mAh in-built cell. It was able to last more than 10 days using all the features.

Final thoughts

Oppo Band Style is a cost-effective fitness tracker. It boasts all standard biometric and activity tracking features we expect in a smart wearable. One notable aspect of the retail package is that the company is offering an extra visually appealing band and it adds value to the style quotient of the person who wears it. This makes Oppo Band Style a compelling buy.

