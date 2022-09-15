Oppo F21s Pro, Pro 5G launched in India

Oppo on Thursday (September 15) unveiled two new phones-- F21s Pro, and Pro 5G series in India.
The new F21 Pro 5G features a 6.43-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p)AMOLED display, 60Hz display refresh rate, up to 180Hz maximum touch sampling rate, and support up to 600 nits peak brightness. It supports hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 and nano SIM-2 or microSD card) and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The device comes with 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core CPU,Adreno 619 GPU, Android 11-based ColorOS 12, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable), triple-camera module--64MP (f/1.7)+ 2MP Monochrome (f/2.4) + 2MP macro (f/2.4) sensor with LED flash on the back, 16MP front camera (f/2.4), 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charger and support six 5G (SA/NSA) bands-n1/n8/n28A/n41/n77/n78.
On the other hand, the F21s Pro 4G LTE model sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz maximum touch sampling rate, and up to 600 nits peak brightness. It supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield and comes with triple slots-- two nano SIMs and a microSD card.
It also comes with 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, Adreno 610 GPU, Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 OS, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable), triple-camera module-- 64MP (f/1.7) + 2MP 30x microscope camera ( f/3.3) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, a 32MP (1/2.74-inch Sony IMX709 sensor, f/2.4) on the front, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charger.
Both the F21 Pro 4G and the F21s Pro 5G come in two colours-- dawnlight gold and starlight black-- for Rs 22,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively.
