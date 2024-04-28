With no takers for tenders, Madiwala Lake rejuvenation comes to a standstill

Officials from the BBMP noted that despite it being several months since the lake was handed over to them by the Karnataka Forest Department, they haven’t received the amount the department collected via boating activities in the lake. One of the senior officials pegs this amount to be above Rs 2 crore. “It is a 15-crore development proposal for the rejuvenation of the Madiwala Lake. Tenders were called long before the model code of conduct was announced but there weren’t any takers for it,” a senior official from the BBMP lakes department said.