Paytm charging platform fees for mobile currency recharges and utility bills

Paytm is one of the most popular digital wallet apps in India among both consumers and business merchants. Even the small kirana (mom-and-pop) stores, bakeries and mobile eatery stalls around the country now have a creative speaker gadget that offers voice confirmation announcement transaction completion so that owner can know and get reassured that the right amount has been credited to his/her account the from the clients during rush hours.

Unlike the BookMyShow app, Paytm never used to charge any convenience charge on app users to complete any digital cash transaction.

It should be noted that in the past, whenever a rumour surfaced that some digital companies would soon levy convenience charges, Paytm used to allay the fears among consumers it won't bring any such fees for the digital money transaction service. However, it has gone back on its promise.

In 2019, to be precise on July 1, Paytm released a statement-- "Paytm neither charges nor will charge any convenience or transaction fee from customers on using any payment method which includes Cards, UPI and Wallet." --with a URL link to a blog webpage, which by the way, is defunct now.

Paytm is charging a platform fee between Rs 1 and Rs 6 on mobile currency recharges, and utility bills such as electricity, water, and gas on receipts billed Rs 100 and above value. What's more unusual is that the charge is being levied not on all Paytm users, but only on a few select individuals. There is a chance that all will be covered in the coming days.

Some have taken to Twitter to vent their anger on Paytm. Here are some of the tweets from disgruntled Paytm users:

Why the double standards...Either claim that you charge convenience fee and take it or don't charge it... pic.twitter.com/pgf0rfObEZ — #aparmar (@aparmar72) June 6, 2022

You telling a lie I pay electricity bill or gas cylinder you take convenience charge. You are a fraud. pic.twitter.com/iTTzhQMNUB — Santosh Kumar Pandey (@Santosh_Pandey8) June 11, 2022

@Paytmcare @Paytm Why you guys started charging convenience fee for mobile recharges? Are you trying to cover your share losses from end users?

Seems it's time to move some other apps.. pic.twitter.com/OZKer3SXfk — Bhoopendra Kumar (@bhoopendrak87) June 6, 2022

DH reached out to Paytm for a response but declined to respond.

In October 2021, PhonePe too started charging fees for using the app to pay for online bills.

