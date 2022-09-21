Pixel 7, 7 Pro coming soon to India, confirms Google

In July, Google surprised Indian fans by launching the Pixel 6a during the first phase of the global roll-out plan. Though the price was intially high compared to the other regions such as US, the camera features made the Pixel 6a attract niche consumers.

Later this week, Google's official e-commerce partner Flipkart will be offering the phone for less than Rs 27,000, making it even more compelling to buy.

Now, Google has confirmed that the soon-to-be-launched Pixel 7 series will be coming to India soon. And, Flipkart has even posted a teaser revealing the premium Pixel phones will be available on its e-commerce platform.

The teaser says-- "Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro are on deck. Coming Soon". Just a few hours ago, Google officially announced that the devices will be up for pre-order on the launch day- October 6. But, it did not specify the regions, it will be available.

Now, going the teaser, Flipkart may have already received the stocks.

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: What we know so far

The company has already revealed the design language of the Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro. They will come with dua-tone design language similar to the Pixel 6 series. They will feature a thinck metal-badge horizonally aligned at the top of the shell with camera module and LED flash. The rest of the body would feature glossy finish with light colour shade to the camera module. And, there will be 'G' Google brand engraving at the middle.

The regular Pixel 7 features a dual-camera and the 7 Pro boasts triple-camera. The specific details of the photography hardware, we have to wait till the launch day.



Google Tensor G2. Credit: Google



Also, they will be powered by a new generation custom mobile silicon Tensor G2. It promised to offer helpful, personalized features for photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.

They are also expected to upgrade in terms of battery capacity too.

Watch the new Google Pixel 7 series teaser:

