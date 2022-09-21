Pixel 7, 7 Pro coming soon to India, confirms Google

Pixel 7, 7 Pro coming soon to India, confirms Google

Even Flipkart has confirmed Pixel 7, 7 Pro will be available on its e-commerce platform soon

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 21 2022, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 19:29 ist

In July, Google surprised Indian fans by launching the Pixel 6a during the first phase of the  global roll-out plan. Though the price was intially high compared to the other regions such as US, the camera features made the Pixel 6a attract niche consumers.

Later this week, Google's official e-commerce partner Flipkart will be offering the phone for less than Rs 27,000, making it even more compelling to buy.

Now, Google has confirmed that the soon-to-be-launched Pixel 7 series will be coming to India soon. And, Flipkart has even posted a teaser revealing the premium Pixel phones will be available on its e-commerce platform. 

The teaser says-- "Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro are on deck. Coming Soon". Just a few hours ago, Google officially announced that the devices will be up for pre-order on the launch day- October 6. But, it did not specify the regions, it will be available. 

Now, going the teaser,  Flipkart may have already received the stocks.

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: What we know so far
The company has already revealed the design language of the Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro. They will come with dua-tone design language similar to the Pixel 6 series. They will feature a thinck metal-badge horizonally aligned at the top of the shell with camera module and LED flash. The rest of the body would feature glossy finish with light colour shade to the camera module. And, there will be 'G' Google brand engraving at the middle.

The regular Pixel 7 features a dual-camera and the 7 Pro boasts triple-camera. The specific details of the photography hardware, we have to wait till the launch day.


Google Tensor G2. Credit: Google

Also, they will be powered by a new generation custom mobile silicon  Tensor G2. It promised to offer helpful, personalized features for photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.

They are also expected to upgrade in terms of battery capacity too.

Must read | Google Pixel 6a review: It's all about user experience

Watch the new Google Pixel 7 series teaser:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Google
Pixel phone

What's Brewing

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

6 best movies of Kareena Kapoor to watch on her b'day

6 best movies of Kareena Kapoor to watch on her b'day

Rising obesity to hamper developing economies: Report

Rising obesity to hamper developing economies: Report

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

 