Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka BJP MLA Harish Poonja appears for inquiry, released on station bail

Mangaluru: BJP MLA Harish Poonja who appeared before the police station for an enquiry in connection with a case booked against him, was released on station bail.
According to the police, the MLA was served notices in connection with a case registered for staging a protest without seeking permission and for allegedly declaring that he was ready to hold the collar of the police for the sake of 'karyakartas'.
On completion of the enquiry, he was released on station bail. He was booked under Sections 143, 147, 341, 504, 506 and 149 of IPC.
Published 23 May 2024, 04:02 IST