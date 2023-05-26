Reach India is now new brand identity of iBroad7

Leading audio marketing agency iBroad7 will now operate under a new entity-- Reach India. The move said to be the company reorganisation effort to grow and widen its reach not just deep within India but also across global markets.

"Over the last few years we have seen many brands and organisations, some of which we have had the privilege to serve and many which we would love to serve, grow manifold. We would like to be a part of this journey, chronicling their march, telling their stories, and amplifying and localising their conversations through audio, digital, content, and other formats in any language, anywhere in India,” said Rohit Upadhyay, Managing Director of Reach India.

Since its inception in 2010, iBroad7 has created several brands and even serviced more than 1800 brands, across geographies, industries, sectors, products, and services through two million plus campaigns and more than four million creatives.

Some popular clients of iBroad7 include Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI), Zomato, Spicejet, Cars24, SBI, L&T Realty, Godrej group, Goodyear, HDFC Ergo, Foodpanda, Cure. Fit, MI, Zoomcar, Dunzo, Patanjali, and Eazydiner among a host of other storied MNC and Indian brands.

Now, iBroad7 under the parent company Reach India will soon expand to Africa in the west and Middle East regions as it has recently set up a base in Dubai and has even plans to set up another base in Singapore soon.

Add to that the company has set up a new business—The Buying Hub (www.thebuyinghub.in)-, a one-stop shop for real-time media buying and planning on a single platform that enables brands to localise their campaigns. The clients will get access specially created platform that offers details on inventories and rates across media—from radio, print, television, OOH, OTTs, and much more.

Also, it has created Digisutra (www.thedigisutra.com), a future-ready digital marketing, social media, and branding and communications solutions agency. It will offer digital media, digital media buying and PPC, influencer marketing, integrated creative development, content creation, website development, and management, social media strategy and development, SEO, CRO &SEM strategy & implementation, OTT and connected TVs, and much more.

The company has announced another product Earshot Audio (www.earshotaudio.in), which is touted to be India’s only PaaS (Podcast as a Service) company. It offers a range of services such as services that include the production, publishing and promotion of branded podcast IPs for brands and organisations.

