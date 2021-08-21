Realme GT Master Edition: First impression

Realme earlier this week launched the new phones-- Realme GT and GT Master Edition-- in India.

The original Realme GT is a premium phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 silicon. On the other hand, the feature-rich GT Master Edition with the Snapdragon 778 chipset is an affordable phone option, well suited for salaried class.

Realme GT Master Edition comes in three configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storag, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs Rs. 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

In this article, we are sharing our initial thoughts on the mid-range GT Master Edition.

Display and design

Realme GT Master Edition comes with a smooth shell on the back and our unit Cosmos Black is a good-looking phone. It rear-side is really glossy almost like a mirror. But, the surface attracts fingerprint smudges and has to clean more often.

On the bright side, the company is offering a soft silicone case. It can protect the device from accidental falls and also, saves you time from cleaning the surface at all time.

Besides Cosmos Black, the company is offering Luna White and Voyager Grey colour variants.



Realme GT Master Edition. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, Realme GT Master Editon sports a 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) full HD+ OLED screen. It also supports 120Hz display refresh rate, and offers up to 1,000 nits peak brightness.

It has a really good bright display and I had no issue reading content on the screen under the direct sunlight.

The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. So far, it has worked wonderfully well. The biometric sensor responds fast to the thumb impression and unlocks the screen. I am mighty impressed with it.

Photography hardware



Realme GT Master Edition's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Realme GT Master Edition houses a triple camera-- main 64MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide sensor+ 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. It features a 32MP(f/2.45, Sony IMX615 sensor) selfie camera on the front.



Realme GT Master Edition's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It takes pretty good photos in the sunlight and even under the shade. As you can see in the sample pictures, the camera has able to capture the details and colour of the subjects.



Realme GT Master Edition's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Processor configuration

Realme GT Master Edition houses Qualcomm's reliable Snapdragon 778G octa-core chipset. It is backed by Adreno 642L GPU, Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

It features a 4,300mAh battery, which is good enough to last a full day under normal usage. Even if we use up the battery by binging on videos via mobile data. The 65W Super Dart fast charger, which comes with the retail box, can power up the phone in no time.



Realme GT Master Edition. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The interesting thing about the new GT phone is the dynamic RAM expansion (up to 5GB) feature and this comes in handy to help in reducing app loading time and while doing multitasking.

So far, the phone has worked smoothly with no issues but will try to run the device through its pace particularly in terms of gaming and operating camera.

If you have any queries, please do share them in the comments section below. We will incorporate them with solutions in our detailed review in the coming week.

