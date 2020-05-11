Realme Narzo 10, 10A with 5,000mAh battery launched in India

After multiple delays over the COVID-19 pandemic, Realme finally unveiled the company's brand new Narzo 10 mobile series in India.

As advertised, the Narzo 10 is coming in two variants-- a low-end Narzo 10A and a standard Narzo 10. They come with pretty much the same design language having water-drop display and resolution, even battery capacity too, but differ in a few key aspects such as processor and camera.

They flaunt 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) IPS screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 plus series shield.

Inside, the Narzo 10 houses 12nm class MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor (2GHz Cortex-A75 x 2 + 1.8GHz Cortex-A55 x 6 ) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU backed by 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage (eMMC 5.1) with option to expand up 256GB storage and a 5,000mAh battery with Type-C based 18W charger support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses quad-camera module -- a 48MP main sensor(with f/1.8 aperture)+ 8MP (119-degree ultra-wide) sensor + 2MP 4cm macro + 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture and B&W filter ) with LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording capability. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 1μm pixel size.



Realme's standard Narzo 10 'That Green' model (Picture credit: Realme India)



On the other hand, the Narzo 10 comes shipped with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core chipset (2GHz Cortex-A75 x 2 + 1.7GHz Cortex-A55 x 6) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU backed by 3GB LPDDR4X RAM, 32GB storage (eMMC 5.1) with the option to expand up to 256GB storage and a 5,000mAh cell with micro USB-based 10W charger support.

It features a triple-camera setup-- one 12MP main sensor (with f/1.8 aperture)+ 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture)+ 2MP 4cm macro sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash, PDAF and full HD 1080p at 30fps video recording.

They share key features such as fingerprint sensor, Android 10-based Realme UI, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and a dual-SIM.

The standard Narzo 10 comes in two colours-- That White and That Green-- for Rs. 11,999 and will be available on Flipkart and realme.com from May 18 onwards. IT will be competing with Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 9 Pro, among others.

The basic Narzo 10A comes in two colours-- So Blue and So White-- for Rs. 8,499 and will be available on Flipkart and realme.com from May 22 onwards. It will be up against Redmi 8A and Tecno-branded phones in India.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.