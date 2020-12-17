Redmi 9 Power sales to begin December 22

Redmi India to start sale of Redmi 9 Power smartphone from December 22

It will also be sold across over 10,000 retail stores in India, priced at 10,999 and 11,999 for two variants

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 17 2020, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 19:43 ist
Redmi logo. Credit: Twitter Photo/@RedmiIndia

Smartphone maker Redmi India on Thursday unveiled Redmi 9 Power which will be sold online from December 22.

The company claimed that the new smartphone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery that will enable the device to work for 2 days on a single charge.

Redmi Business Head Sneha Tainwala said the year has been phenomenal for Redmi India, and the company is further pushing boundaries with Redmi 9 Power.

"Each of the Redmi devices have been a runaway success this year. With this phone, we are introducing a brand-new form factor with a whopping 6,000 mAh battery, making it easy for our Mi Fans to go the distance on a single charge that will last well over a day," Tainwala said.

Redmi 9 Power's two variants, priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, will be available across Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios, starting December 22.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Xiaomi
Redmi

What's Brewing

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

China's spacecraft brings home moon samples

China's spacecraft brings home moon samples

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

 