Redmi India to start sale of Redmi 9 Power smartphone from December 22

Smartphone maker Redmi India on Thursday unveiled Redmi 9 Power which will be sold online from December 22.

The company claimed that the new smartphone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery that will enable the device to work for 2 days on a single charge.

Redmi Business Head Sneha Tainwala said the year has been phenomenal for Redmi India, and the company is further pushing boundaries with Redmi 9 Power.

"Each of the Redmi devices have been a runaway success this year. With this phone, we are introducing a brand-new form factor with a whopping 6,000 mAh battery, making it easy for our Mi Fans to go the distance on a single charge that will last well over a day," Tainwala said.

Redmi 9 Power's two variants, priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, will be available across Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios, starting December 22.