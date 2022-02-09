Redmi Note 11, Smart Band Pro, Smart TV X43 launched in India

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi on Wednesday (February 9) launched an array of consumer electronics products in India.

As rumoured, the company unveiled the Redmi Note 11 along with the 11S series. Except for the camera and processor, everything such as design language, display, battery and other features remains same for the devices.

They come with a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080×2400) AMOLED display, support 90Hz screen refresh rate, offers peak brightness up to 1000 nits, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple card slot (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), IP53 splash resistant coating, Android 11-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable) and a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charger.

The Redmi Note 11S boasts a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core CPU back by Mali-GG57 MC2 graphics engine. It also houses feature-rich quad-camera module— 108MP (Samsung HM2 sensor) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor + 2MP depth + 2MP macro with LED flash and a 16MP front camera.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 features 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon with Adreno 610 GPU. It also comes with a quad-camera module— a main 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP depth + 2MP macro with LED flash and a 13MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 11S will be available in three colours— horizon blue, polar white and space black. It comes in three configurations— 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 16,499, Rs 17,499 and Rs 18, 499, respectively on Amazon, Mi Home and e-stores from February 16 onwards.

The Redmi Note 11 will be available in three colours— horizon blue, space black and stardust white. It comes in three configurations— 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 13,499, Rs 14,499 and Rs 15, 999, respectively on Amazon, Mi Home and e-stores from February 16 onwards.



Redmi Smart Band Pro series. Credit: Redmi India



The new Smart Band Pro sports a 1.47-inch (194 x 368p) 2.5D curved AMOLED touch display with 282 ppi (pixels per inch), support peak brightness of 450 nits and come with 5ATM water-resistant rating, and with a 200mAh cell, it promises to deliver up to 14 days of battery life under normal mode and with power-saving mode, it can last for 20 days.

Inside, it houses Ambit Apollo 3.5 CPU and features a 24/7 heart rate monitor sensor, can track SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation), sleep quality, monitor stress level, offer deep breath exercise guidance, track more than 110 sports activities, offer idle alert, stopwatch, set alarm, weather forecasts, and help females track their menstrual cycle.

Users can control the music played on the phone, read notifications—messages and see phone calls, locate their lost phone, control the camera for group photos.

It comes in black colour for Rs 3,999. For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 3,499 on Amazon, Mi store, Mi Homes from February 14 onwards.

Redmi Smart TV X43, as the name suggests comes in a 43-inch screen size. It features a 4K display panel with a 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision technology, support HDR 10+m HLG, Reality Flow, Auto low latency mode and is said to boast 5ms response time, two 15W speakers tuned by Dolby Audio, DTS virtual, Dolby Atmos pass via e-ARC.



Redmi Smart TV X43 series. Credit: Redmi India



Under-the-hood, the new television is powered by MediaTek MT9611 (Cortex-A55) chipset with Mali G52 MP2 graphics engine, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and comes with Android-based PatchWall 4 user interface. It supports Mi Voice remote, Wi-Fi (802.11 AC (dual-band: 2.4GHz and 5GHz) for better wireless internet broadband connectivity and Bluetooth 5.0. Other connectivity features include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one optical, one AUX port and one Ethernet port.

Redmi Smart TV X43 costs Rs 28,999 and will be available on Amazon, Mi Homes, and Mi e-store from February 16 onwards in India.

