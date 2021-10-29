Reliance Jio, Google launch budget Android JioPhone Next in India

Reliance Jio in partnership with Google on Friday (October 29) formally launched a budget Android-powered JioPhone Next in India.

The new JioPhone Next was originally showcased during the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) event on June 24, but no key features and price details were revealed until now.

The JioPhone Next sports a 5.44-inch HD+ (1440x720p) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield with an anti-fingerprint coating.

Inside, it comes with custom-made Android-based Pragati OS with 1.3Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 225 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), 13MP on the back, an 8MP front-snapper and a 3,500mAh battery.

The company says that the custom-developed Pragati OS for JioPhone will offer a better interface and functionality for Indian consumers. It will have voice-first features that enable these users to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, in addition to delivering a great camera experience.

For instance, the users who might not be able to read content in their language, they can make the phone read it for them with a tap of a button. It will translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language.



Camera features of JioPhone Next. Credit: Reliance Jio



Also, Google said it has optimised the phone’s Camera module to capture great photos and videos: from clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR mode that brings out the wider colour and dynamic range in photos, these are the firsts for affordable phones in India.

It has also partnered with Snap to integrate Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into the phone’s camera, and we will continue to update this experience.



JioPhone data bundle details



If the consumer wishes to buy the phone without any Jio data bundles, they can get it for Rs 6,499. They can opt for EMI with an entry price of only Rs 1,999 and the rest paid over 18/24 months. Interested customers can book the device from next week during Deepavali at JioMart Digital retail locations across India.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.