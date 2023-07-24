Samsung announces new all-in-one Wallet app for Galaxy phones in India

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Monday(July 24) launched a new all-in-one app Samsung Wallet.

The new app for Galaxy phones allows users to store all their digital IDs such as Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN Card, vehicle registration certificates, and 1,990 plus documents.

Also, Galaxy owners can add flight tickets, railway tickets, and digital movie tickets too.

Furthermore, the existing Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass(password manager) contents will now sync with the Wallet, making it a one-stop app for all digital transactions, identity validation and to access all travel documents.

Going forward, users can link new UPI accounts, FASTag (for road tollways passing) and users can just add train tickets or boarding passes by scanning the QR or barcode or importing the image or PDF to Samsung Wallet.



Samsung Wallet launched in India. Credit: Samsung India



Users can access UPI accounts, bill payments, Digital IDs, travel and mobility documents, FASTag, Gift cards, coupons, and much more with just a swipe-up to open Samsung Wallet from the off-screen, lock screen, and home screen on their Galaxy smartphones.

The South Korean technology major noted that the Samsung India team at Bengaluru’s R&D division(SRI-B) developed the Samsung Wallet with all the security features specifically for India.

The new Samsung Wallet uses several special security methods such as tokenization to secure the personal and financial information of users. On top of this, the defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox constantly monitors and protects users’ mobile devices from malware and other threats.

