Samsung dominates tablet business in 2022 Q1 in India

Due to the untimely Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns since 2020, companies and schools leveraged technology to conduct virtual meetings and classes online. Though initially, people relied on phones for their work and studies, the long hours of staring at the compact screen had an effect on eyesight.

So, the demand shifted to affordable large screen-based devices such as two-in-one laptops, and particularly tablets became the go-to gadget for online classes and also consume entertainment-based multi-media content.

In the latest IDC (International Data Corporation) 2022 Q1 report, Samsung has emerged as the leader in the tablet segment in India. It has managed to gain 40 per cent market share and register a healthy 10 per cent growth over the previous quarter (Q4 October-December, 2021).

The interesting thing about the IDC report is that Samsung not only was able to ship a good number of affordable Galaxy A8 series (launched in January 2022) tablets but also premium Galaxy Tab S8 (and S8 Plus, S8 Ultra) series, which were launched in March this year.

Usually, the premium tablet is dominated by the standard iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro series. This time, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 has managed to sell well in India.

“The popularity of the recently-launched Galaxy Tab S8 series and Galaxy Tab A8 series enabled us to further strengthen our leadership in the tablet market. The success of the Galaxy Tab S8 series, especially the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, is a testimony to the fact that consumers value meaningful innovations that add value and solve everyday tasks effectively. Our wide channel presence, availability of devices across price segments and attractive programs for consumers helped us consolidate our leadership,” said Sandeep Poswal, Business Head, New Computing Business, Samsung India.

For the uninitiated, the Galaxy Tab S8 comes with a remarkable super AMOLED display, premium armour aluminum case, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and large battery capacity. Also, the retail box comes with a versatile S Pen stylus for free, making it a compelling buy.

In a related development, Apple continues to dominate the global tablet market. Four of its iPad models-- iPad (2021), iPad mini (2021), iPad Pro (2021) and iPad Air (2020) top five best sellers in the world during the first quarter (January-March,) of 2022. Samsung's standard premium model --Galaxy Tab S8- was the lone non-Apple tablet to make it to the IDC's list

