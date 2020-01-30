Samsung Galaxy A51 with 48MP quad-camera launched in India

South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung, particularly the mobile division seems to be on a roll in India. After launching new Galaxy Note10 Lite and S10 Lite, it his bringing anothed feature-rich mid-range mobile Galaxy A51 series in India.

The new Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with Infinity-O design, which of true fullview experience with minimal distration to watch multimedia content on the big screen.

Under-the-hood, the new Galaxy A51 houses Samsung's proprietary Exynos octa-core chipset backed by Android 10 OS with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running a whole day mixed usage.

As far as the photography is concerned, it comes with feature-rich quad-camera module, having a primary 48MP, ultra-wide-angle 12MP sensor, 5MP depth sensor and 5MP macro snapper on the back. On the front, it features 32MP selfie camera.

Another interesting thing about the Samsung Galaxy A51 is the Alive feature. It is a ‘Make for India’ innovations developed after doing extensive consumer research in the country.

It offers SMS in the form of useful cards to reduce the clutter in the SMS Inbox and lets consumers find useful information quickly and easily.. It can intuitive identify messages that are most useful to the user and organise them neatly in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers. It also boasts native keyboard with mulitlingual predictions features.

Also, it helps find app content quickly. With Finder features, users can be able to search for content across entertainment, e-commerce, food and travel domains available within popular apps installed on their phones.

The Smart Crop feature makes screenshots become visually appealing. It can intelligently detect the hero block/image within the screenshot. Also, with a single tap, Smart Crop can help users save, share or edit the most relevant part of the screenshot.

The new Galaxy A51 comes in Blue, White, Black Prism Crush colours and will be available from January 31 onwards across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals for Rs 23,999.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs competition

The new Galaxy A51 will be up against popular Xiaomi Redmi K20 series, Oppo Reno 2 and Realme XT, among others.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Key features

Display: 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

OS: Android 10-based One UI 2.0

Processor: 10nm class Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa-Core (2.3GHz quad-cores + 1.7GHz quad-cores) with Mali-G72 GPU

RAM+Storage: 6GB RAM+128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Primary camera: 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, AR Doodle

Front camera: 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Add-ons: In-display fingerprint sensor,Samsung Pay, Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD), Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band: 2.4GHz + 5GHz), 3.5mm audio jack, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC, FM Radio, Dolby Atmos

