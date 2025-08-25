<p>Mumbai: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has organised a mega camp at Amhat village in Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh as part of the nationwide Saturation Campaign launched by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, Government of India, which aims to ensure 100 per cent coverage under financial inclusion and social security schemes at the Gram Panchayat (GP) and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) level.</p><p>The programme was graced by Nagaraju, Secretary, DFS and Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, BoB.</p><p>"The Government remains committed to every section of society by extending the flagship initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY)," said Nagaraju.</p>.Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank reduce lending rate by up to 50 bps, 10 bps.<p>He further shared that the saturation campaign reflects their resolve to reach every Gram Panchayat and Urban Local Body to ensure that all eligible citizens benefit from these schemes. </p><p>“At Bank of Baroda, we believe that true financial inclusion goes beyond account opening—it's about empowering individuals to actively participate in the financial system and benefit from government-backed schemes,” added Chand.</p>