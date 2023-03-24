Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with dual camera launched in India

Technology major Samsung on Friday (March 24) launched a new affordable 5G phone Galaxy F14 in India.
It sports a 6.6-inch full HD+(1080 x 2408p) Infinity-V LCD screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a triple slot (nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2, and a microSD card).
The Galaxy F14 runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1, houses a 5nm class Exynos 1330 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MP2 GPU, 5G modem, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 6,000mAh with 25W charger.
The company is promising two years of Android OS updates and four years of security software support for the Galaxy F14.
It boasts a triple camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) sensor with LED flash on the back. It also features a 13MP (f/2.0) on the front.
It comes in three colours-- black, green and purple. It will be available in two configurations--4GB RAM +128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,490, respectively.
