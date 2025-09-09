<p>Chandigarh/Shimla: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas in Punjab, battling its worst deluge since 1988.</p>.<p>Modi, who is on a daylong visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Himachal%20Pradesh">Himachal Pradesh</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Punjab">Punjab</a> to review the flood situation in the two states, will also hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation in Gurdaspur, officials said.</p>.Centre stands shoulder to shoulder with affected people: PM visits flood-hit Himachal, Punjab.<p>He will also interact with flood-affected persons as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur. </p>.<p>Modi has also announced an immediate relief of Rs 1,500 crore for rain-affected Himachal Pradesh. </p>.<p>He first conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and then held a meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage.</p>.<p><br>Modi also met families affected by the calamity. He expressed condolences and deep sorrow to those who lost their relatives. </p>.Punjab floods: Death toll over 50; crops on 1.84 lakh hectares damaged.<p>The central government will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the state as well as the report of the central teams, he said.</p>.<p><br>Modi acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that the Centre will make all efforts to address the situation.</p>