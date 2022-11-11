Samsung reveals Android 13 release timeline for Galaxy devices

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung has announced to release the latest Android 13 to all eligible Galaxy Z Fold, Flip, Galaxy S, Note, Galaxy A, M and F series.

Going by the March 2023 deadline, Samsung has set an ambitious timeline for completing the rollout process This is welcome move, as several rival Android phone makers are expected to bring Android 13 to their devices in mid-2023 and some haven't even revealed their roadmap yet.

Google Android 13 comes with improved Material You user interface customization options, enhanced user privacy, multi-language support, customised bedtime mode, an option to control notifications flooding the lock screen, and more.

Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phones are expected to get the Android 13:

Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series

Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 3 5G, Z Flip4, Z Fold2 5G/LTE, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, and Z Fold4 are slated to get the latest Android 13-based One UI 5 in December 2022

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S10 Lite, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G are slated to get the Android 13-based One UI 5 in December 2022.

The latest Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 have already begun rolling out the Android 13 around the world.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Galaxy Note series

The Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will get the Android 13 in December 2022.

Galaxy Tab series

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7 FE, Tab S7, Tab S7+, Tab S8, Tab S8 5G, S8+, S8+ 5G, S8 Ultra, Tab S8 Ultra 5G, and Tab A8, are scheduled to get Android 13 in December 22. And, Tab A7 Lite in January 2023.

Galaxy A series

The Galaxy A32, A33 5G, A51, A52, A52s 5G, A53 5G, Galaxy A71, A72 and A73 5G will get Android 13 in December 2022.

The Galaxy A12, A13, A22, and A22 5G are said to get Android 13 in January 2023. The Galaxy A03 and Galaxy 23 5G will get in February 2023. And, the Galaxy A03s, A04 and A04s will get Android 13 in March 2023.

Galaxy M series

The Galaxy M32, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M42 5G, and Galaxy M52 5G are slated to get Android 13 in December 2023.

The Galaxy M12 and M53 5G to get Android 13 in January 2023.

And, the Galaxy M13 and M13 5G will get Android 13 in February 2023.

Galaxy F series

The Galaxy F62 is slated to get Android 13 in December 2023. The Galaxy F22, F42 5G 5G, and Galaxy F12 are said to get Android 13 in January 2023.

And, the Galaxy F13 and Galaxy F23 5G will get Android 13 in February 2023.

