Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked 2023 in February

Samsung on Wednesday (January 11) announced that it will host the first edition of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event next month.

South Korean technology major after a long time will be conducting an in-person product showcase program and it is happening in San Francisco, US. Others who won't be able to make it to the event will be able to watch it online, as the company has made arrangements to stream it live on the official website at 10 am PST (11:30 pm IST).

Here's what to expect at Samsung Unpacked 2023 (1st Edition):

Like all the previous years, the company is slated to unveil the new generation Galaxy S series smartphone, and as per the latest reports, it will most probably be called Galaxy S23.

Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy S23 in three variants-- a regular Galaxy S23, a slightly upgraded Galaxy S22 Plus, and the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra.



Word on the street is that Samsung will set a new storage standard for phones with the Galaxy S23. All the new upcoming models will come with 256GB as the base variant.

Also, Samsung will be bumping the camera hardware at least in the Ultra model with a whopping 200MP sensor. Also, cameras in the other two variants too, will have a significant upgrade, particularly in terms of low-light, night mode, and stable video recording over the respective predecessors.

And they will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and also promise to deliver longer battery life.

