Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 series

World's leading smartphone maker Samsung on Wednesday(July 26) pulled the wraps off the new line of premium foldable handsets along with Watch6 and Tab S9 series Android tablets in Seoul.

This is the very time ever Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event at home country. The new devices come with good upgrades over the predecessors.

The primary screen of both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 comes equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid display. Also, they are more durable than any previous iterations. They come with IPX8 certification, Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the Flex Window and back cover. Also, they come with a new flex hinge that makes it even more safe by reducing the space between the two panels and there is less chance of dust particles, which usually sneak through crevices, is stopped to a great extent, and getting accumulated inside the phones.

The new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 also feature a dual rail structure to sustain impacts from accidental drops.

The new Flip5 gets a big upgrade in terms of cover display. It now features a larger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED screen compared to the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED we see in the 2022-series model Flip4.

The new phone display supports 60hz refresh rate, 720 x 748p resolution, and support peak brightness up to 306 ppi (pixels per inch). With a big display, users can need not have to open the wide screen to read full message/email or respond, which was a pain point in the predecessor.

Inside, it sports a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display-design-based Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with full HD+ (2640 x 1080p) resolution and an aspect ratio of 22:9. It supports an adaptive refresh rate(1~120Hz).

On the front, it features 10MP Selfie Camera (f2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, Field-Of-View: 85-degree) and on the back, it houses dual-camera module-- main 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123-degree) + 12MP Wide-angle Camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83-degree) with LED flash.



The new Galaxy Z Flip5 series. Credit: Samsung



Whereas the Fold5 sports an even bigger 6.2-inch HD+(2316 x 904p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 23.1:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a pixel density of 402ppi and supports an adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz).

Inside, it features a wide 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176x1812p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X with Infinity Flex Display design, aspect ratio: 21.6:18. It comes with a pixel density of 374ppi and supports an adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz).

As far as the photography is concerned, the Galaxy Z Fold5 houses five cameras-- one on the cover display, another one inside, and three sensors on the back.

It features 10MP Selfie Camera (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.2um, FOV: 85-degree) on the cover panel. Also, inside it has 4MP (f/1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80-degree) under-display sensor

And, it houses a main triple camera on the back-- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123-degree) + 50MP Wide-angle Camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85-degree) and a 10MP Telephoto Camera (PDAF, f/2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom) with LED flash on the back.

Both the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 run Android 13-based OneUI OS and are powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful silicon Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 5G modem, LTE modem, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, and support 25W fast charging. They can charge up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes and also support wireless charging and reverse PowerSharing too. The Fold5 comes with a 4,400mAh battery and the Flip5 features a 3,700mAh cell capacity.

Both devices will get four years of Android OS updates and an additional year of security software support.



The new Galaxy Z Fold5. Credit: Samsung



The company is offering two variants of Galaxy Z Flip5-- 8GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage-- in five colours-- Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, [Samsung.com Exclusive] Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow.

And, the Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available in three options-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage. And, come in five colours -- Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, [Samsung.com Exclusive] Gray and Blue.

The price of the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 starts at $999 (approx. Rs 81,966 ) and $1,799 (roughly Rs 1,47,604), respectively. They will be available initially in the US and select global regions.

Samsung will host a local event to reveal the prices of the devices in India in the coming weeks.

