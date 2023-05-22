Samsung unveils new Galaxy A14 4G with Exynos 850 chipset

Samsung earlier in the year unveiled the Galaxy A14 5G version and now, it is bringing affordable 4G variant to India.
The new Galaxy A14 sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2408×1080p) LCD panel with an Infinity-V display design. It supports 60Hz refresh rate and up to 480 nits peak brightness.
It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and triple card slot- two for nano SIMs and one for microSD card.
Inside, it comes with Samsung's proprietary 8nm class Exynos 850 octa-core processor with Mali-G52, Android 13-based OneUI 5.0, 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and 5,000mAh with 10W charging capability.
It boasts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 2MP (f/2.4) sensor with LED flash on the back. And, it houses 13MP (f/2.0) camera on the front.
Samsung Galaxy A14 4G comes in three colours-- black, light green and silver. It will be available in two variants--4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.
