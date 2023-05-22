Samsung unveils Galaxy A14 4G with Exynos 850 chipset

Samsung unveils new Galaxy A14 4G with Exynos 850 chipset

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G comes in three colours-- black, light green and silver-- with price starting at Rs 13,999

  May 22 2023
Samsung Galaxy A14 4G. Credit: Samsung India

Samsung earlier in the year unveiled the Galaxy A14 5G  version and now, it is bringing affordable 4G variant to India.

The new Galaxy A14 sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2408×1080p) LCD panel with an Infinity-V display design. It supports 60Hz refresh rate and up to 480 nits peak brightness.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and triple card slot- two for nano SIMs and one for microSD card.

Inside, it comes with Samsung's proprietary 8nm class Exynos 850 octa-core processor with Mali-G52, Android 13-based OneUI 5.0, 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and 5,000mAh with 10W charging capability.


Samsung Galaxy A14 4G. Credit: Samsung India

It boasts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 2MP (f/2.4) sensor with LED flash on the back. And, it houses 13MP (f/2.0) camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G comes in three colours-- black, light green and silver. It will be available in two variants--4GB RAM  + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM  + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Also read | Samsung Galaxy A14 5G review

