Snapchat brings more safeguards to its AI chatbot

Snapchat earlier in the month announced a new collaboration with OpenAI to integrate the Artificial Intelligence-powered ChatGPT bot dubbed My AI into its social media app.

The My AI was made available to premium Snapchat+ subscribers and the main function of it was to assist users to find new trending content such as movies, sports, games, pets, and math, and other topics.

After the launch, Snapchat has been reviewing the content and responses of My AI and was on the lookout for 'non-conforming' language, which the company defines as any text that includes references to violence, sexually explicit terms, illicit drug use, child sexual abuse, bullying, hate speech, derogatory or biased statements, racism, misogyny, or marginalizing underrepresented groups.

To its shock, the company found users, particularly teenagers were lying about their age and were misusing the chatbot to retrieve age-inappropriate content and using foul offending language.

Though the analysis reveals that just 0.01 per cent of My AI’s responses were deemed non-conforming, Snapchat has decided to bring new safeguards to protect underage users on its app.

"We take seriously our responsibility to design products and experiences that prioritize safety and age appropriateness. Since launching My AI, we have worked vigorously to improve its responses to inappropriate Snapchatter requests, regardless of a Snapchatter’s age. We also use proactive detection tools to scan My AI conversations for potentially nonconforming text and take action," Snapchat said in a statement.

So, in that order, My AI will insist on the correct birthdate, and even if the user never responds or reveal the date, it will persist for correct data, and without it, the chatbot won't respond to the query.

Also, guardians or the parents of the underage teenager on Snapchat will get access to information on who are the friends of their wards, how frequently are communicating, and when was the last time they spoke, through the tab- 'Family Center' on the platform.

Also, users are advised to use in-app too to report to Snapchat whenever the My AI responds with non-conforming responses and content.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.