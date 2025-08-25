<p>New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday sought to explain the rationale behind the Constitution 130 Amendment Bill, which has provisions to sack people holding high Constitutional positions facing extended custody in serious criminal cases, by citing the arrest of former Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to continue in office despite his arrest in the Delhi liquor scam.</p><p>Indicating that the BJP will make the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's Opposition to the bill an election issue in poll-bound Bihar, Shah in an interview to the news agency <em>ANI</em> referred to the 2013 incident when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had torn a copy of an ordinance brought to give a reprieve to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted of the fodder scam.</p><p>Shah further pinned the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's Opposition to the bill on the “three consecutive election losses in the Lok Sabha polls faced by the Congress-led Opposition.</p><p>“Why did Rahul Gandhi tear the ordinance that Manmohan Singh brought to protect Lalu Ji? If there was morality that day, then what happened now? Is it because you have lost three consecutive elections? Morality standards are not connected with victory or loss in elections,” Shah said in his interview with <em>ANI</em>.</p><p>Shah also said that Kejriwal’s arrest had prompted the law, <em>DH</em> has reported earlier that the government thought of the law when the Delhi High Court had pointed to a lacunae. </p>.Stalin has no right to describe Constitutional Amendment Bill a 'Black Bill': Amit Shah.<p>In his interview, while speaking on the three criminal amendment bills, Shah questioned why should leaders run governments from behind bars. “I want to ask the Opposition – Can a Chief Minister, Prime Minister, or any leader run the country from jail? Does that suit the dignity of our democracy?"</p><p>"My party and I completely reject the idea that this country cannot be governed without the person who is sitting there,” he said.</p><p>Shah added that when he had received a summon from the CBI in a case, he had resigned. </p><p>“As I received the summons from the CBI, I resigned the very next day. I was arrested later. The case went on, and the judgment also came that this was a case of political vendetta, and I am completely innocent. That judgment came later, I was granted bail earlier... Even then, I did not take an oath and become the Home Minister again. Not only this, I did not take oath for any constitutional post until all the charges against me were completely quashed. What lessons on morality is the Opposition teaching me,” Shah said.</p>