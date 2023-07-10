Sony unveils new WF-C700N TWS with ANC in India

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony on Monday launched the new WF-C700N Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds in India.

It features a familiar earbuds design and comes with an IPX4 splash- and-sweat-proof rating. And, it comes with a compact pocket-sized carrying case.

It boasts Adaptive Sound Control, wherein the device can know if the person is talking to another in close range and automatically switch to an ambient mode that lets users hear the outside audio to continue the conversation. And, when there is no conversation, it turns on Active Noise Cancellation to block the noise of the outside.

With DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), the new WF-C700N TWS promises to deliver good audio output.

Add to that, Sony offers the Headphones Connect app that allows users to customise their audio output and customise on bass, treble, and acoustic sound delivery as per the user's liking.

It supports multipoint connectivity, which offers an option for users to pair the earbuds to two devices, one a phone and another tablet/PC through Bluetooth and swiftly change devices with less hassles. For instance, it comes in handy when watching a movie on a tablet and when a call comes on the phone, the earbuds will automatically switch to the phone swiftly to answer the call.



Sony WF-C700N TWS. Credit: Sony India



With a full charge, it can last for 15 hours, and with the case, it can for another 20 hours. It also supports fast charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can deliver one hour of listening time.

The new Sony WF-C700N TWS comes in four colours-- black, white, lavender, and sage green-- for Rs 8,990.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.