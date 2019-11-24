The do-everything smartwatch

Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy Watch 4G edition in India.It comes in two sizes -- 46mm and 42mm-- for Rs 30,990 and Rs 28,490, respectively.

It keeps the classic circular design language of the predecessor Galaxy Gear S3 (2016) but with a bigger battery and faster processor.

We got a chance to try out the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4G variant and here are our thoughts.

Design and build quality

The review unit comes in a sturdy metal casing with silver finish and matching black bezel on top. Samsung has done a fine job with a physical rotating bezel, as it offers a good tactile feel. I loved the watch faces--frontier, tomcat, and sport classic-- as they offer analogue display design and come with mechanical sound effects.

It sports a 1.3-inch super AMOLED display with 360x360p resolution. It is bright and thanks to the big display, we faced no trouble reading the messages and tracking biometric details-- heartbeat, steps count and other stuff. The screen’s sensitivity to touch is good.

As far as the durability is concerned, the Galaxy Watch comes with 5 ATM and IP68 rating and this means, you can take it for a swim without any worries. You can also record the laps with the activities app.

User-interface and performance

The Tizen 4.0 OS interface is easy to understand even for a rookie. With just finger swipes and rotating bezel gesture, you can navigate through the smart wearable’s settings or find a feature to initiate activity recording.

There are also two physical keys on the right side, one top button to navigate back and the bottom for powering on/off the smart wearable.

The Tizen OS offers app shortcuts, where you can add six apps in one place. However, I was a bit puzzled why Samsung hasn’t preloaded the timer app in the Galaxy Watch, which is primarily used for fitness tracking. Thankfully, we found the proprietary app on the Galaxy Store.

The device is powered by the 1.15GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 dual-core processor with 1.5GB RAM and works flawlessly without any lag.

It can automatically identify six workouts and measure the calorie count for--dynamic workouts, rowing, cycling, running, walking, and elliptical machine out. In total, it can track 39 physical activities.

We also liked the idle alert feature. The watch can intuitively know the user hasn’t moved for close to an hour and sends a message accompanied by a subtle vibration to make users shake off procrastination.

Besides the reliable heart rate monitor, the watch also can measure stress levels. A quick tap on the stress app shows meter reading in colours ranging from aqua blue (relaxed), green (normal) to red (stressed). If it shows the needle in red, you will be asked to open the breathe app, which will guide the user to perform slow breathing exercises.

Another notable aspect of the watch is battery life; it can last a little over two days easily under normal usage.

If used more conservatively, it can last for three days.

There are three battery usage options-- default, power-saving and watch only-- and depending on what you choose, it can last anywhere between two days and 40 plus days.

The Galaxy Watch can help users track their sleep patterns, which is a feature most other trackers miss out on.

The Galaxy Watch shows a log of your deep sleep with REM (Rapid Eye Movements), light sleep, total hours of sleep, efficiency and awake time.

If you want to cut down or increase food intake, you could log in to the Samsung Health app and add details. Samsung has a big database of Indian food and will automatically calculate calories (based on the number of servings).

e-SIM

In India, only Airtel and Reliance Jio offer eSIM support for Galaxy Watch 4G. It can be easily activated while setting up the watch and once that is done, the owner can make calls on the smart wearable without the need for the companion phone nearby.

It comes handy if you like to leave the bulky phone behind at the house, for an hour and a half of walk or jogging session. With e-SIM activated, you can keep yourself notified about new emails, messages and even answer or make a phone call right from the wrist.

Final thoughts

The Galaxy Watch is superior to Google’s Wear OS-based smartwatches in all aspects but comes short against Apple Watch in terms of lack of ‘ECG (Electrocardiogram) reading’ feature.

However, the Galaxy Watch shines in three aspects.

It costs less, offers long battery life and most importantly supports both Android and iOS platforms, while Apple smart wearable pairs only with an iPhone.

If you own an Android phone and planning to buy a smart wearable with top-notch features, you can bet on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G.