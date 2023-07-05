Threads: Key aspects of Meta's answer to Twitter

Early in the year when reports emerged that Meta was working on Twitter-like social media platform, Elon Musk mocked the efforts of Mark Zuckerberg's company as a 'copy cat'.

Well, the Meta-owned Instagram is ready with the final product, and the name for the app 'Threads' is also finalised too. The company has submitted the app to both Apple App Store and Google Play, which is slated to go live on July 6.



Threads app on Apple App Store (screengrab)



Interested people can signup for availability notifications from the Threads app on both platforms, but have to wait till Thursday to start using the app.

However, Instagram has released an easter egg on its platform. A few lucky people who search Threads on Instagram will see the crimson-hued ticket, an invite along with a UserID suggestion (same as on Instagram) to set up the account, once the Threads app goes live tomorrow.

As per the official screenshots of the app shared on the Apple App Store, the Threads app will be similar to Twitter but with an Instagram-inspired typeface and interface. There, you will get a plain white background and a blue-verified tick option. For resharing, you will find the loop of two bent arrows, a heart icon for like, a white cloud caption icon for comments, paper plane emoji for direct messaging. Also, users can keep the same username for the Threads app used on Instagram and Facebook.



Threads app user-interface (screengrab)



Will Thread find traction among users?

Well, market analysts think, it will, particularly among young smartphone users.

"With the launch of Threads, I see Meta reinforcing its own ecosystem so that a user can stay within the ecosystem for social networking needs. This is an interesting development owing to the fact that many Gen Z users are Instagrammers first or Instagrammers only. They now get an option within the ecosystem for Twitter-like social needs," said Faisal Kawoosa, founder, Techarc, a Technology Analytics, Research & Consulting company.

With deteriorating user experience on Twitter, like the recent initiative that caps the number of post views on regular users. However, Blue subscribers get better services such as an edit option, write longer posts (up to 25,000) and even post longer videos too.

With the launch of the new Threads app, will users immediately shift base from Twitter?

Not likely, as people will take their own time to assess the new platform. Some may hold on to both. And those, who don't like to manage too many social media handles, will make a decisive decision to either stick with Twitter or just move to Threads. And, given how inter-compatibility with apps such as Instagram and Facebook work with the Stories feature. Here, you can simultaneously post a message or create stories and get it published on both platforms in one go. This aspect may appeal to most of them to go for Threads. It's Meta's game to lose.

"I expect all existing Twitter users who are also on Instagram to check it out and compare. This may for now bring down engagement on Twitter and eventually a switchover if Threads excites users," Kawoosa noted.

It should be noted there are some privacy issues with the Threads app. Like every app, Instagram's Threads too, have to voluntarily display information on Apple App Store to customers that what information will be tracked and stored by the app.



Threads app privacy chart on Apple App Store (Screengrab)



Threads app will seek permission from users to grant access to purchase history, financial info, location, contact info (including physical address, email ID, name, phone number, and other user info), user content (photos/videos and other user content), search history, browsing history, Identifier ( User ID and device ID), and also track product interaction, advertising data, and other usage data.

For comparison, I checked on Twitter on App Store. It seeks permission for access to purchase history, location, email address, browsing history, identifiers (device ID and user ID), and app performance data.

User experience and user privacy will play key roles in how well the Threads app will fare against Twitter in the long run.

