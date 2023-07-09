Threads off to extraordinary start since launch, India numero uno in downloads worldwide

Instagram's new launch - Threads - touted to be Twitter's rival, has made an outstanding debut. In a span of a few days, millions of people all over the globe have signed up to Threads and as many posts have been made, reported Gadgets Now.

Meanwhile, now Sensor Tower has reported that Indian users downloaded the Threads app the most in the world. Around 22 per cent of the total worldwide downloads were made from India, while this was followed by Brazil and the US - 16 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively. The report further revealed that 75 per cent of these downloads were on Android and the remaining 25 per cent were on iOS devices. It is to be noted that this data is from day 1 of the Threads launch.

A record-breaking start

Threads has been on a roll since its launch as far as user interest and downloads are concerned. However, since it's on its initial run right now, it remains to be seen how far its popularity exceeds. Speaking of which, the Threads app peaked at 30 million downloads on the day of its launch - a number which only seems to be increasing. No other app in the world has ever seen this kind of unprecedented download rate in the first 24 hours.

What worked for Threads in capturing the market is its integration with Instagram. You don't need to make a separate Threads account as long as you have an Instagram account. Both accounts are interlinked making it easier for the user to toggle between both apps.

After logging in, you'll see all the people you follow on Instagram. Whether you want to follow one, or all of them, totally depends on your discretion. Threads also comes with the feature of keeping your profile private or public. Having said that, the overall feel and look of Threads is very similar to Instagram, but it has all the features of Twitter.

Just like Twitter, Threads also has the feature of sharing pictures. However, when it comes to videos, it has to be less than five minutes long.