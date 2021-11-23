Tri-fold smartphone under works, hints OnePlus patent

While a handful of OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) have showcased their foldable phones, only Samsung is the lone phone-maker to successfully build a practical consumer variant and sell them in good numbers. Now, OnePlus which is giving stiff competition to the South Korean company in the premium, is reportedly working on its own mobile with a bendable screen.

Reliable Dutch blog Lets Go Digital has stumbled upon the OnePlus patent application for a foldable device in the World Intellectual Property Office(WIPO) patent database,

The OnePlus patent details the blueprint of the mystery tri-fold flexible screen-based handset. It shows to have three display panels held together two hinges and magnets. The design implies the phone when closed, only one panel will be outside and resemble the normal handset.

While the two panels fold inwards and are well protected against rigours of daily wear and tear activities.

We have seen some concept models in the industry which fold outwards, but the OnePlus' is more practical. It will be good OnePlus could bring one concept model as it did with 'Concept One', which by the way had a disappearing camera.

The company collaborated with British automobile giant Mclaren to incorporate Electrochromic glass on its phone. Basically, what the Electrochromic glass does is that it can switch between transparent and opaque (when electricity is passed), which comes in handy in hiding the camera in plain sight and only gets revealed when snapping photos or recording a video.

In the OnePlus Concept One, it could transform from opaque to transparent and vice-versa in just 0.7 seconds.

Similarly, it would be good if the company could bring concept phones to get feedback from OnePlus fans and tech enthusiasts. After testing and getting, it can bring a better commercial variant and also include Electrochromic glass tech for the camera.

