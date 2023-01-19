Trump says team talking to Meta about return to FB

Trump says his campaign talking with Meta about possible return to Facebook

Trump launched his bid to regain the presidency in 2024 in November

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 19 2023, 06:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 06:44 ist
Meta, the world's biggest social media company, is set to make a controversial decision on the future of Trump's accounts this month. Credit: AP Photo

Former US President Donald Trump told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that his campaign was in talks with Meta Platforms about a possible return to Facebook and Instagram, two years after the company banned him for inciting violence.

"We are talking to them, and we'll see how it all works out," Trump said, according to the report.

"If they took us back, it would help them greatly, and that's okay with me," he said. "But they need us more than we need them."

Meta declined to comment to Reuters.

Trump launched his bid to regain the presidency in 2024 in November.

Meta, the world's biggest social media company, is set to make a controversial decision on the future of Trump's accounts this month.

While Trump has shunned Twitter since its decision in November to restore his account, saying he preferred his own Truth Social platform, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that being back on Facebook "will be an important tool for the 2024 campaign to reach voters."

Meta revoked Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram after removing two of his posts during the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, including a video containing false claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

The company's independent oversight board ruled later in 2021 that the suspension was justified but objected to its indeterminate nature. In response, Meta committed to reviewing the suspension two years after it began.

"If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded," Meta VP of Global Affairs Nick Clegg wrote at the time. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Donald Trump
Meta
Facebook
US news

What's Brewing

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'

DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities

Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities

In Pics | Indian batters who have scored double ton

In Pics | Indian batters who have scored double ton

Meet the team that curated Budget 2023-24

Meet the team that curated Budget 2023-24

On this day in 1927, Parliament House was opened

On this day in 1927, Parliament House was opened

Renting as a woman in B'luru: No visitors, no drinking

Renting as a woman in B'luru: No visitors, no drinking

 