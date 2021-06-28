Twitter India appoints Jeremy Kessel as new grievance officer after exit of Dharmendra Chatur

Jeremy Kessel is Twitter India's new grievance officer

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 28 2021, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 13:47 ist
Twitter has appointed California-based Jeremy Kessel as the new grievance officer for India as required under the new IT rules of the government, soon after interim officer Dharmendra Chatur resigned from the post, according to Bar and Bench. 

Kessel is the Global Legal Policy Director of Twitter.

Earlier, the government had slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with new IT rules. The new rules which came into effect on May 25 dictate that all significant social media companies, with a user base of over 50 lakh should appoint a grievance officer to deal with complaints and share the name and contact details of such officers on their official websites.

Large social media companies also have to appoint a chief compliance officer and a Nodal Contact Person All of them should be a resident of India.

