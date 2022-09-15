Vivo V25 5G with triple-camera launched in India

Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo on Thursday (September 15) unveiled the new mid-range phone V25 5G series in India.

Vivo V25 5G sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, supports HDR 10+, and offers up to 1300 nits peak brightness. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).

Inside, it is comes with 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 900 with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage (expandable), a 4,500mAh battery with 44W charger in-box and supports eight 5G (SA/NSA) bands-- 1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41, 77, 78.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a triple-camera module-- main 64MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it houses 50MP AutoFocus camera (f/2.0).

Vivo V25 5G comes in two colours-- elegant black and surfing blue. It will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively on Flipkart from September 20 onwards.

Vivo V25 5G vs competition

It will be up against Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (review), Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (review), Realme GT Neo 3 150W (review), and OnePlus Nord 2T, among others