WhatsApp bug forces Android phone users to re-register again

For the past few days, several Android phone users are feeling a bit annoyed with WhatsApp, as the messenger app randomly logged them out.

It showed a message that their mobile number was no longer registered with WhatsApp.

They were forced to register again with the OTP to get back their account and chat history. Many were worried if their account was a target of a phishing scam or an identity theft attempt by cybercriminals.

Some took to social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to seek help and know if others faced any similar problem.

Now, it has come to light that a bug in WhatsApp caused the error message and asked people re-register with the application.

Community forum WABetaInfo, which is renowned for tracking all the new developments in WhatsApp has confirmed the aforementioned report.

And, now the complaints have reduced compared to a few days ago and normalcy coming back to WhatsApp for Android version.

In a related development, WhatsApp is working on bringing multi-device support. It is expected to come soon to both iOS and Android.

Must read | WhatsApp details multi-device support feature to the public ahead of launch

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.