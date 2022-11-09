WhatsApp: Here's how to backup your photos, chats to cloud storage

WhatsApp: Here's how to backup your chat data online

Backing up WhatsApp data to iCloud or Google Drive, will help users restore the old chat history and media in new devices

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most used messenger app on phones around the world.

There was a time when people just refused to switch from Android to iOS and vice versa, just because they would lose their old WhatsApp chat history and multimedia content.

It was only recently, WhatsApp fully implemented the cross-migration of chat data for users between two popular platforms. It started with iOS to Android in October 2021 and Android to iOS in July 2022.

However, it is imperative for users to back up their chat data to cloud storage so that it can be retrieved anytime. For instance, if they lose their device, they can restore the chat history on their new handset by just linking the correct Google or Apple ID.

Steps on how to set up WhatsApp backup on Google Drive for Android phones:
Prerequisite:
On your Android phone, you should log in to right Gmail/Google account so that that backup gets periodically stored on the set account only.

Let's start,
Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> Tap More options > Settings > Chats > Chat backup > Back up to Google Drive.
Step 2: Select a backup frequency other than Never.
Step 3: Select the Google account you’d like to back up your chat history to.
[Note: If you don't have a Google account connected, tap Add account when prompted and enter your login credentials. And, always choose the Wi-Fi option to backup data as this save you costly cellular data bill]

For the second layer of security, turn on the end-to-end encrypted backup
Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> Tap More options >> Settings >> Chats >> Chat backup >> End-to-end encrypted backup >> Tap TURN ON.
Step 2: It will ask you to create a password or use a 64-digit encryption key instead.
Step 3: Tap Create to create your end-to-end encrypted backup.

Steps on how to set up WhatsApp backup on iCloud for iPhones:
On iPhones, backing up WhatsApp to iCloud is pretty straightforward. The user must be signed in with the Apple ID you use to access iCloud. And, the device must have iOS 12 or newer and iCloud Drive must be turned on.

Let's go,
Step 1: Go to WhatsApp Settings >> Chats >> Chat Backup >> Back Up Now.

Users can enable automatic, scheduled backups by tapping Auto Backup and choosing their backup frequency-- Daily, Weekly, Monthly, or Off. Users can also include or exclude videos so that the iCloud storage doesn't get wasted with forwarded media

WhatsApp warns that users need to have at least 2.05 times the space available in their iCloud account and on the phone than the actual size of the backup.

Check out DH's latest videos

