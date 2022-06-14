WhatsApp to bring 'Do Not Disturb' feature soon

WhatsApp to bring 'Do Not Disturb' feature soon

  • Jun 14 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 13:15 ist

After bringing disappearing messages and multi-device support, WhatsApp is planning to introduce more value-added features to the messenger app.

WhatsApp has released a 'Do Not Disturb' mode in the latest beta update for the iOS version (Test Flight), WABetaInfo, a community blog reported. 

Once enabled, it will block incoming calls and also message notifications until the 'Do Not Disturb' mode is turned off.

This way users can attend meetings or even drive or sleep without any distractions during the particular time slot.

However, this feature will be available only for the iPhones with iOS 15 software and newer versions only. It should be noted that WhatsApp supports iPhones with iOS 12, 13, and 14 also, but the 'Do Not Disturb' mode won't work on them.


WhatsApp iOS Beta update to bring 'Do Not Disturb' mode. Credit: WABetaInfo

In a related development, WhatsApp is planning to bring an option that lets users exit a group discreetly without any intimation to the group admin or the other members.

Also, the Meta-owned company has begun testing security features that would offer more time for WhatsApp users to get a grip on the situation before it's too late.

